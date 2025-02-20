Why Some Consider Fish Eyes A Delicacy (And Maybe You Should Too)

Sure, you're an adventurer when it comes to food, but fish eyes might be where you draw the line. Well, maybe it's time to move the goalpost. Give some serious thought to trying fish eyes, and you'll probably see their untapped potential to be served on menus throughout the United States. It's not that you can't find any restaurants that offer them — if there's a whole fish on the menu, it should come with the eyes — but actually chowing down on the eyes themselves isn't something that is necessarily expected in Western culture. But that doesn't mean it has to stay that way.

Fish eyes have long been celebrated as a delicacy in many cultures. Yes, these overlooked parts of the fish are lauded for their rich, savory flavor and unique texture; it's these qualities, along with their cultural significance, that have bolstered their allure among many peoples.

Fish eyes offer more than just an intriguing taste; they're also rich in omega-3 fatty acids. The texture is slightly gelatinous, which can be an acquired taste for some but is considered very desirable for others. You can throw them in soups, stews, or grilled dishes, which is what you'll see in cuisine across Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond. Many of the people who choose to eat them do so out of respect for the whole animal — by reducing waste and making the most of every part.