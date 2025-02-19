Why New York Legalized Morning Drinking On Sundays After An 80-Year Ban

It's hard to imagine a fashionable Brooklyn neighborhood, on a beautiful summer day, without the concept of brunch. Groups of hipster twentysomethings, crowded patios, and bottomless pitchers of mimosas (that favorite two-ingredient cocktail) are a common occurrence on the weekends. But it wasn't until 2016 that a law was actually passed to allow these mimosas and bloody marys to legally occur before noon on a Sunday. Why the long wait? Thanks to some long ago "blue laws" that were passed during Prohibition, poor New Yorkers had gone more than 80 years without being able to get their drink on during the first half of the day. Called the "Brunch Bill," then-governor Andrew Cuomo officially signed the law into action in 2016, after putting together a committee to study the archaic liquor laws.

Of course, we know the government doesn't do anything purely out of kindness or for the good of the common people, so there's certainly a backstory here. A group of alcohol industry experts (dream job?) called the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law Working Group got together to review the outdated statute, which was enacted in 1934, after the repeal of Prohibition. Their conclusion was that the various laws concerning liquor licenses, craft manufacturers, and blue laws were not only confusing and dated, but, frankly, bad for business. In a press release, Cuomo stated, "this administration has taken important steps to cut red tape, roll back burdensome recommendations and help this industry continue to grow, thrive and create jobs in New York."