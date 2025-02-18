Does The Type Of Coffee Filter You Use Matter?

Many foodies are particular about their food, but perhaps no category of consumers are as regimented about their substance of choice as coffee drinkers. Admittedly, it's reasonable. We rely on the caffeine kick to start — and oftentimes, prolong — our days, and without the best cup of coffee, we have a grumpy start to our day. Hence why there are so many steps to land an optimal cup of coffee in the palm of your hands.

One step to score the coffee of your (very much awake) dreams is choosing the ideal filter. Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, coffee expert and co-leader of Home Coffee Expert, helped us filter through the different types to get us on track for that perfect brew. Woodburn-Simmonds outlined the three different kinds of coffee filters: metal, cloth, and paper. Though you can certainly brew a batch of coffee without a filter (and without a coffee maker, for that matter), all three types of filters result in a nice cup of coffee, but the specific qualities of the final result depends on which filter you use. Each will give you a spike of energy but each also comes with its own set of pros and cons. Let's dive in.