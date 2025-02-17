How Your Next Pizza Night Can Start With A Simple Potato

Making homemade pizza instead of paying for delivery or settling for a frozen pizza of dubious quality sounds great in theory, but in actual fact, it can be kind of complicated. Okay, so making pizza sauce from scratch isn't too difficult, but DIY pizza crust is a whole learning process. If you reenvision pizza as a baked potato topper (or jacket potato, if you speak British English), though, this can be a game changer. While there are various recipes for making gluten-free and vegan pizza crusts using mashed potatoes as a main ingredient, one super-simple version that's been making the rounds of the internet for the past few years involves nothing more than a smashed baked potato. (After all, isn't the best homemade pizza the easiest to make?)

To make a smashed potato crust, begin by baking a potato (or microwaving it, if you'd like to save time). After the potato is baked, smash it under a heavy frying pan, then either saute it in oil for about eight minutes on one side or bake it in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 20-30 minutes. If you're going with the latter method, you can do a kind of reverse stuffed crust by sprinkling grated parmesan or cheddar cheese in the baking pan and then plopping the potato on top. You can also coat the potato with garlic butter to enhance its pizza-esque flavor.