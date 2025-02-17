Can You Freeze Cooked Cabbage For Later?

Although cabbage is a hearty cruciferous vegetable, it will lose some of its structure and integrity after freezing. This is because the ice crystals that form rupture the cell walls that typically keep all that moisture inside, which leads to the cells releasing all their moisture upon defrosting.

If you're freezing a recipe that uses delicious cooked cabbage, however, this should not be an issue since the heat will have similarly broken down the structure and softened it up anyway. So a soup or a stew with cabbage should be safe, but any recipe that uses raw cabbage is a no-go because of the altered texture.

The softened texture can be used to your advantage in some ways, like how you can freeze a whole head of cabbage and defrost it when making cabbage rolls. This makes the leaves easy to peel off the head and you don't have to go through the trouble of blanching it before rolling them up with filling. Most of the time, you'll want to blanch the cabbage leaves first to stretch its lifespan out as long as possible. After boiling the leaves for a short time (30 seconds to a minute), you can remove the leaves and let them cool before freezing them for up to nine months.