Don't Splurge On A Powdered Sugar Shaker — Use A Clever Hack Instead

You might wonder why you should bother poking holes in an old plastic container when there are other tools designed specifically for this purpose. The answer lies in the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of upcycling an item you already own. Whatever the reason, it seems most households have the infamous container drawer. These containers are commonly unused and forgotten, yet they offer the perfect material for creating your own powdered sugar shaker. By repurposing these containers you get a functional tool that serves your baking needs — plus, it's incredibly easy to do.

If you've already emptied out your overrun drawer of containers, you could use a tea infuser instead. The small holes used to infuse tea allow for powdered sugar to evenly distribute. Gently scoop the sugar into the infuser and tap over your cake or pastry. It's yet another clever way to repurpose something you already own and it's especially handy for more delicate tasks like stenciling or light dusting. So, whether you're using powdered sugar you made from scratch or the store-bought kind, take one more step and try this simple hack.