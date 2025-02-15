The Simple Trick To Quickly Remove An Iceberg Lettuce Core
TikTok can be the source of disastrous food trends and useless hacks. But every once in a while, someone posts a trick that is so easy and effective, it makes us feel dumb for not having discovered it ourselves. Whenever this happens, we're thankful for content creators whose job consists of making our lives easier. This time, the social media app has come to help us deal with the annoying cores of iceberg lettuce.
If you've ever wished you could get rid of the lettuce's core so that you can make salads with even less effort, let this TikTok change your life. All you have to do is smash the core with force into the kitchen counter, and then pull it right out. Yes, we're being serious, it really is that simple. Once you remove the core, you're left with the desirable parts of the lettuce in perfect condition, so you're free to cut them into thin slices or keep them in large chunks for salads.
We'll confess that the iceberg lettuce core problem isn't an actual nuisance. You can usually cut it out in a second and dispose of it. But we love any hack that takes little work and produces fast results, and this trick certainly delivers.
Other useful iceberg lettuce tricks
Once the dominant lettuce in American kitchens, iceberg lettuce has lost part of its popularity as people search for greens with more flavor. Still, it continues to be ideal for quick and easy salads, or for adding crunch to burgers and sandwiches. When you do buy this lettuce, keep in mind important instructions for having it last longer in the fridge. This includes not washing it until you're ready to eat it, since the moisture causes it to go bad faster, even when refrigerated. You should also keep it in the fridge's crisper drawer, and seal it in a plastic wrap or bag. With these simple steps, you'll be able to use the lettuce for at least two weeks after you purchase it.
While it's true that iceberg lettuce isn't the most exciting green, it still works for some truly delicious (and inventive) salad recipes. For example, it's the base of the pretty-out-there Pittsburg salad, which contains iceberg lettuce topped with mixed vegetables, chicken or beef, cheese, and French fries. Because this type of lettuce is sturdy, it keeps its shape and taste despite the heat of the meat and fries. Other greens could never! This goes to show that even the most bland ingredient can be perfect for a deliciously unorthodox dish.