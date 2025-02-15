The Simple Trick To Quickly Remove An Iceberg Lettuce Core

TikTok can be the source of disastrous food trends and useless hacks. But every once in a while, someone posts a trick that is so easy and effective, it makes us feel dumb for not having discovered it ourselves. Whenever this happens, we're thankful for content creators whose job consists of making our lives easier. This time, the social media app has come to help us deal with the annoying cores of iceberg lettuce.

If you've ever wished you could get rid of the lettuce's core so that you can make salads with even less effort, let this TikTok change your life. All you have to do is smash the core with force into the kitchen counter, and then pull it right out. Yes, we're being serious, it really is that simple. Once you remove the core, you're left with the desirable parts of the lettuce in perfect condition, so you're free to cut them into thin slices or keep them in large chunks for salads.

We'll confess that the iceberg lettuce core problem isn't an actual nuisance. You can usually cut it out in a second and dispose of it. But we love any hack that takes little work and produces fast results, and this trick certainly delivers.