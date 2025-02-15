Is She-Crab Soup Really That Different From Bisque?

Both she-crab soup and crab bisque are creamy dishes which highlight the natural sweetness of crab, but they each have their distinct differences. At the core, both soups rely on a combination of crabmeat, cream, sherry wine, and stock with a roux used to thicken the base. This creates a similar texture and flavor in both dishes. Their distinguishing features lie in their respective ingredients and appearance.

The most notable difference is the presence of crab roe in she-crab soup. Roe are the eggs found in female crabs. The bright orange roe add both a burst of color and flavor, setting it apart from bisque which is usually made with a hint of tomato paste. As a result, crab bisque often has a slightly warm, yellow-orange hue while she-crab has a more muted red color (thanks to the roe). In case there's any confusion, roe also refers to other fish eggs such as Ikura, or salmon eggs, a popular dish in Japan. Whether you end up choosing she-crab soup or crab bisque, be sure to add a side of cornbread, garlic bread, or enjoy it with some simple toasted white bread.

Keep in mind that seasonality plays a crucial role in the preparation of both dishes. The best crabmeat is typically available starting in the spring. This means you'll want to purchase your "jumbo lump" crab, a perfectly sweet and tender pairing for your soup, when they're in season, from March until early November.