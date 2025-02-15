5 Ways To Spot Fake Cinnamon

Before we get into any kind of discussion about what constitutes "fake" cinnamon, let's clarify that there is more than one variety of this spice. Cinnamon is made by drying the bark of the Cinnamomum tree, but there are various trees in the family, and none of them have an exclusive right to call themselves cinnamon. This is to say that, unless you've purchased ingredients from a shady supplier that cuts its spices with sawdust, you probably don't have "fake" cinnamon in the pantry, nor does there seem to be a thriving black market in counterfeit spices.

That being said, there are two main species of cinnamon, and some people feel that one is of higher quality than the other. This species, which is called Cinnamomum verum, is grown in Sri Lanka and is often sold under the name of Ceylon cinnamon. (The independent state of Sri Lanka dropped the colonial name of Ceylon beginning in 1972.) While some consider Cinnamomum verum to be "true" cinnamon, as referenced in the name — verum being Latin for "truth" — chances are, most of us are even more familiar with a different variety called Cinnamomum aromaticum or Cassia cinnamon. The trees from which it is obtained grow throughout Southeast Asia, while the spice produced from its bark is more readily available in the U.S.