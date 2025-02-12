Why Using Metal Utensils In An Air Fryer Is A Big No-No
As well as being a handy kitchen tool that can make cooking simpler and quicker, air fryers can be a healthy way to cook, too. Their popularity surged during the pandemic, and as the one of the most-used kitchen appliance today, it's clear that air fryers aren't going anywhere. But like with any newer appliances in your kitchen, learning exactly how to use them can take some time.
While there are plenty of common air fryer mistakes you may already be avoiding, such as putting too much food in or using loose seasonings, there's a possibility you're still doing a few things you shouldn't. And if you're using metal utensils in your air fryer, we have some bad news: This is definitely on the don'ts list.
It might seem harmless, but using metal utensils like forks in the air fryer can scratch or damage the non-stick coating in the basket. This can mean that that the appliance will not be working at its best, and food could start to stick to it when you're cooking. So when you need to take something out or flip food over in the air fryer, you should always stick to silicone or wooden utensils.
Be gentle with your air fryer to avoid damaging it
Using metal utensils is a sure way to scratch the non-stick coating in this handy appliance. But there are a few other things that can do just as much damage, too, so it's best to follow some rules for using your air fryer to the fullest. Just as the wrong utensils can cause damage, using a metal scourer or similar abrasive materials to clean your air fryer can also scratch off pieces of the coating.
Cleaning your appliance correctly only requires two things: warm soapy water, and a soft cloth or sponge. If the basket is very sticky or dirty, just give it a soak before washing it, as you would with a pan. After cleaning your air fryer you should also dry it thoroughly, since leaving it wet can lead to rusting of the non-stick coating. Also, don't use steel wool or abrasive materials when cleaning the heating elements, either — stick to a soft brush or sponge.
While you can add regular oil to your air fryer if needed, it's best to avoid using non-stick cooking spray. These types of sprays usually contain other ingredients like lecithin which can build up, making the surface unpleasantly sticky, and eventually breaking down the non-stick coating. It's best to look after this kitchen appliance well, unless you're ready to give up on air fried chicken wings, fries, mozzarella sticks, or any other unique foods you can make in your air fryer — and we're certainly not.