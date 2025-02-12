Why Using Metal Utensils In An Air Fryer Is A Big No-No

As well as being a handy kitchen tool that can make cooking simpler and quicker, air fryers can be a healthy way to cook, too. Their popularity surged during the pandemic, and as the one of the most-used kitchen appliance today, it's clear that air fryers aren't going anywhere. But like with any newer appliances in your kitchen, learning exactly how to use them can take some time.

While there are plenty of common air fryer mistakes you may already be avoiding, such as putting too much food in or using loose seasonings, there's a possibility you're still doing a few things you shouldn't. And if you're using metal utensils in your air fryer, we have some bad news: This is definitely on the don'ts list.

It might seem harmless, but using metal utensils like forks in the air fryer can scratch or damage the non-stick coating in the basket. This can mean that that the appliance will not be working at its best, and food could start to stick to it when you're cooking. So when you need to take something out or flip food over in the air fryer, you should always stick to silicone or wooden utensils.