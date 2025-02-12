The McDonald's Canada Menu Item We Wish Was Available In The US
When it comes to fast food items, it seems as though we constantly want the things we can't have, whether it's a limited-time-only item that unjustifiably went extinct or something that was on the standard menu but silently got discontinued. However, nothing is quite as frustrating as a menu item that can still be purchased but is not available in your region. This frustration torments us Americans whenever we bear witness to the Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine, a menu item only available at McDonald's in Montreal, Quebec.
The Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine brings together some of the best McDonald's items to create a superb entrée. The dish consists of fries topped with chicken, cheese curds, poutine gravy, buffalo sauce, and green onions — a tasty concoction that presents an interesting, fast food-centric twist on the classic Quebec specialty. Needless to say, American lovers of McDonald's fries and chicken can only hope one day that it makes it onto our nationwide menus.
McDonald's Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine is a tasty spin on the Canadian staple
The tasty dish is also available with grilled chicken instead of the traditional fried chicken, making that two menu items that we are eternally envious of. While many Americans assume poutine is another name for loaded fries, it is not the same thing. To many, the selling point of good poutine is the gravy and the cheese curds, neither of which are typically on an order of loaded fries.
In fact, some purists would scoff at the idea of eating poutine from McDonald's, given that Canadians take their poutine quite seriously. However, the Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine has been available at McDonald's locations across Quebec for over a decade. It has accrued plenty of fans during that time, even with the additional buffalo sauce and green onions, which typically aren't included in the dish.
Unfortunately, McDonald's Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine is unlikely to ever arrive in the United States because poutine is a Canadian staple with relatively little fanfare south of the border. So, for those of us who are left craving the fascinating menu item, it might be in our best interest to travel north to try it out instead of waiting for its addition to the U.S. menu.