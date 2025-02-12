The McDonald's Canada Menu Item We Wish Was Available In The US

The tasty dish is also available with grilled chicken instead of the traditional fried chicken, making that two menu items that we are eternally envious of. While many Americans assume poutine is another name for loaded fries, it is not the same thing. To many, the selling point of good poutine is the gravy and the cheese curds, neither of which are typically on an order of loaded fries.

In fact, some purists would scoff at the idea of eating poutine from McDonald's, given that Canadians take their poutine quite seriously. However, the Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine has been available at McDonald's locations across Quebec for over a decade. It has accrued plenty of fans during that time, even with the additional buffalo sauce and green onions, which typically aren't included in the dish.

Unfortunately, McDonald's Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine is unlikely to ever arrive in the United States because poutine is a Canadian staple with relatively little fanfare south of the border. So, for those of us who are left craving the fascinating menu item, it might be in our best interest to travel north to try it out instead of waiting for its addition to the U.S. menu.