Your Fool-Proof Guide To The 3 Common Types Of Natural Sausage Casings

Curing your own meats and stuffing your own sausages is one step you can take to get closer to a farm-to-table kitchen. Homemade sausage is typically composed of fresh ground meat and spices stuffed into a sausage casing. Natural sausage casings — hog, sheep, and beef are most common — provide a fresher, meatier flavor and tie off homemade sausage with a traditional look. They come from a section of the animal's small intestine called the submucosa, which is a section of the intestine that's high in collagen. The submucosa is optimal because its high levels of collagen maximize taste and prevent drying.

Making homemade sausages and home-cured meats will bring your meals to a new level — whether it's a crumbly sausage pasta or sausage and potatoes. Curing meats from scratch (as with the majority of these Italian deli meats) can be a long yet rewarding process and intensely amp up the flavors of a simple sandwich or charcuterie board. Natural sausage casings are ideal for curing meats at home because they tighten along with the meat as it dries which means it retains its shape.