The Perfect Use For That Plastic Table In Pizza Boxes

As a child, I remember opening up takeout boxes and wondering why all these pizzerias included side tables for my Barbie house in every pizza they delivered. You know what I'm talking about: the tiny, white, plastic supports that get placed in the middle of pizza pies. While they serve a pretty brilliant purpose (we'll get to that in a minute), their usefulness isn't limited to one task. If you don't already have one, hang on to the next one you get and use it to prop up your phone in the kitchen.

When you turn the thingamajig upside down, the three prongs (or table legs) act as perfect supports for your cell phone. This is super useful if you're referring to a recipe app on your phone while cooking. While a Pop Socket will allow you to prop up your phone on its side, it won't hold it upright, but the pizza prop will do it with ease. You can even trim one leg so it doesn't obstruct your view. If I'm honest, I'm not always reading a recipe when I'm looking at my phone in the kitchen; I'm often catching up on Netflix cooking shows, so there's that, too. This little plastic gadget will hold your recipe cards, and even prop up thinner paperback books, as well.