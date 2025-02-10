The Genius Way To Fit 2 Frozen Pizzas Onto A Baking Sheet
Pizzas are typically round and sliced into wedges, except for the geometry-defying tavern-cut thin crust (or the totally not a thing Milwaukee style – and I say that as someone who lives in Brew City). For that reason, pizzas are sometimes used in lessons by the coolest-ever math teachers, who deserve a bigger budget for pizza purchases alone. Where the round shape may cause some trouble, though, is if you insist on cooking a frozen pizza on a rectangular pan in a cube-shaped oven. Due to the size limitations, this means you can generally only heat one pie at a time ... or can you fit more?
Yep, if you're willing to let the pizza thaw a bit until it can be cut with scissors or a knife, there's a workaround. You can chop two pizzas in half and then, depending on the pan, fit them in with their flat edges facing towards the outside. Heat them as per the directions, then chow down. (Just in case you were wondering, our pick for the best supermarket frozen pizza is a decidedly unfancy one.)
You often don't actually need a pan for frozen pizza
"But wait," you may say, having paused at the part where you need to thaw the pizza to cut it, "what's the point of frozen pizza if I have to add that extra step? Plus, aren't you supposed to cook frozen foods from the frozen state for optimal quality?"
Yes, generally frozen pizza cooking instructions do recommend this, and we wouldn't discourage you from just whomping that pizza against the counter and then assembling the shards as best you can. Then again, this may not be necessary as the directions on the box may offer another piece of advice that renders any such pizza puzzles obsolete: You often don't need to use a pan to cook frozen pizza at all.
If you cook the pizza directly on the oven grates, this allows for better air circulation under the pizza. As a frozen pizza is as stiff as a board — or a pan — and should cook up pretty crisp this way, there's not too much danger of it slipping through the cracks, although you can put a pan on the rack below if you're worried about cheese drips. This could also come in handy if you go overboard adding your own toppings, although another option is to hold off and fancy up your frozen pizza after it comes out of the oven.