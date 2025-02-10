The Genius Way To Fit 2 Frozen Pizzas Onto A Baking Sheet

"But wait," you may say, having paused at the part where you need to thaw the pizza to cut it, "what's the point of frozen pizza if I have to add that extra step? Plus, aren't you supposed to cook frozen foods from the frozen state for optimal quality?"

Yes, generally frozen pizza cooking instructions do recommend this, and we wouldn't discourage you from just whomping that pizza against the counter and then assembling the shards as best you can. Then again, this may not be necessary as the directions on the box may offer another piece of advice that renders any such pizza puzzles obsolete: You often don't need to use a pan to cook frozen pizza at all.

If you cook the pizza directly on the oven grates, this allows for better air circulation under the pizza. As a frozen pizza is as stiff as a board — or a pan — and should cook up pretty crisp this way, there's not too much danger of it slipping through the cracks, although you can put a pan on the rack below if you're worried about cheese drips. This could also come in handy if you go overboard adding your own toppings, although another option is to hold off and fancy up your frozen pizza after it comes out of the oven.