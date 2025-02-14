Why Hmong Food Is So Popular In Minnesota
Minnesota has tasty traditional dishes like its famed juicy Lucy burger, the lesser-known Minnesota-style pizza, and its surprisingly delicious Swedish egg coffee. But, we'd argue that the one type of food you shouldn't miss out on while in the state is Hmong food.
The Hmong people once resided in China, but the Qing dynasty drove them out in large numbers in the 19th century. These people took refuge in neighboring countries like Thailand and Vietnam. Eventually, many Hmong people migrated to the United States. Most settled in Minnesota. Today, almost 94,500 people of Hmong descent live in the state. 94.6% of these people live in the Twin Cities.
As the center of Hmong American culture, it is no surprise that Hmong food is so popular in Minnesota. However, it is not only Hmong people who enjoy this food, but all Americans, many of whom revel in the cuisine's variety. Because of the history of the group, there are several variations of Hmong dishes. For instance, a Hmong person with Thai heritage may use different ingredients than a Hmong with Vietnamese heritage when making the same dish. There are also culinary differences between the four Hmong subgroups. In general, though, famous Hmong dishes found in Minnesota include sticky rice, Hmong sausage, papaya salad, sweet pork with eggs, Hmong eggrolls, grilled lemongrass chicken, and stuffed chicken wings.
How to enjoy Hmong food
Anyone who is curious about Hmong food should head to the Twin Cities. Here, you'll find the wonderfully dynamic Hmong Village in St. Paul which boasts over 100 vendors, many of whom sell Hmong food. You can also make reservations at Vinai, a spot listed in the New York Times' 50 favorite restaurants of 2024. Helmed by chef Yia Vang, the restaurant was named after the refugee camp in Thailand where Vang was born, and serves some excellent takes on Hmong dishes, including braised beef ribs served with sour bamboo and curry rice balls with blue crab. Since 2022, Hmong restaurants have also appeared at the Minnesota State Fair. Their presence was well overdue, especially as the Minnesota State Fair boasts nearly 500 food options every year.
If you can't travel to Minnesota, you can cook Hmong dishes at home thanks to Yumaholic, a recipe app that focuses on Southeast Asian and Hmong dishes. Those who prefer a less tech-centric approach would do well to explore the world of Hmong cookbooks. The most prominent of these is "Cooking from the Heart: The Hmong Kitchen in America" by Sami Scripter and Sheng Yang.