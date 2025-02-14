Why Hmong Food Is So Popular In Minnesota

Minnesota has tasty traditional dishes like its famed juicy Lucy burger, the lesser-known Minnesota-style pizza, and its surprisingly delicious Swedish egg coffee. But, we'd argue that the one type of food you shouldn't miss out on while in the state is Hmong food.

The Hmong people once resided in China, but the Qing dynasty drove them out in large numbers in the 19th century. These people took refuge in neighboring countries like Thailand and Vietnam. Eventually, many Hmong people migrated to the United States. Most settled in Minnesota. Today, almost 94,500 people of Hmong descent live in the state. 94.6% of these people live in the Twin Cities.

As the center of Hmong American culture, it is no surprise that Hmong food is so popular in Minnesota. However, it is not only Hmong people who enjoy this food, but all Americans, many of whom revel in the cuisine's variety. Because of the history of the group, there are several variations of Hmong dishes. For instance, a Hmong person with Thai heritage may use different ingredients than a Hmong with Vietnamese heritage when making the same dish. There are also culinary differences between the four Hmong subgroups. In general, though, famous Hmong dishes found in Minnesota include sticky rice, Hmong sausage, papaya salad, sweet pork with eggs, Hmong eggrolls, grilled lemongrass chicken, and stuffed chicken wings.