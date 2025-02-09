The Simple Trick To Remove All Grit From Leeks When Washing

For one of my first-ever writing gigs, I had to write an article on chopping leeks. But I was a fraud: I'd never chopped a leek in my life. With no time for a Kroger run, I delved into my research. Every article I read discussed dirt. Apparently, leeks are the vegetable equivalent of Peanuts' Pigpen. "They can't be that bad," I thought. But I was wrong: When I finally chopped my first leek, it was just as dirty as the blogs described — if not more so. Washing it was a massive pain in the butt.

Leeks grow in sandy, silty soil. To make sure there's plenty of tender white stalk, farmers use a technique called blanching. Blanching involves piling dirt around the plant as it grows. It's a necessary step. Without blanching, most of the vegetable would be tough and inedible. However, as the leeks grow — layer by layer — all that dirt gets trapped inside. Since the dirt is essentially embedded in the leek itself, it's impossible to thoroughly clean the vegetable without cutting it. Scrubbing the outside isn't enough.

Often, you'll see cooks cut leeks into rings, separate the layers, and wash them in a bowl. But there's a simpler, more thorough method. Cut off the green top (you can use them for homemade stock) but leave the roots mostly intact. Then, cut the leek lengthwise and fan out the layers for a thorough clean. The hack is Martha Stewart-approved – the star uses it for her braised leeks and you should too.