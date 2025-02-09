The Fascinating Reason Behind Argan Oil's High Price Tag

Though consumers in the States would be forgiven for thinking it's a strictly cosmetic oil found in luxury lotions, argan oil is also an essential ingredient in Moroccan cooking. From tagines to salads to couscous, culinary argan oil has a taste similar to hazelnut or walnut, with a unique, nutty aroma. But argan oil can cost as much as $300 per liter, a price tag that has earned it the title of most expensive edible oil in the world. One of the reasons for argan's sky-high price is that it primarily grows in Morocco's semi-arid regions. Large-scale cultivation is difficult because the trees are slow-growing and only thrive in very specific conditions.

Another factor in the price is the labor involved. Argan fruit is largely collected by hand and only after it has fallen from the tree to ensure its ripeness. Once collected, the workers lay the fruit out to dry in the sun before peeling off its outer layers. The next step is the most sensitive: The leftover nut must be carefully hand-cracked to get to the oily kernel without grinding it. Not just anyone or any machine can do this task. From there, it's ground up — traditionally by hand, though there are now machines that can do the laborious task. It's estimated that for one person to produce one liter of argan oil takes approximately 24 hours. Hence, the high price tag.