The Genius Popeyes Order You'll Wish You Thought Of Sooner

It's rare that a fast food hack works quite as well as combining Popeyes chicken nuggets with its mac and cheese, yet it's truly a must-order from the chain restaurant. This hack went totally viral on TikTok, with Popeyes' Sweet Heat sauce being the go-to condiment. After dumping the sauce all over the nuggets, you give them a shake in the box and then pile them on top of a side of mac, adding extra kick to the dish. For even more saucy goodness, lots of people finish the dish off with a drizzle of Blackened Ranch.

While the TikTok video opened the eyes of many to the potential of combining these items, it is merely the blueprint. Because of the assortment of sauces that Popeyes offers, the taste of the chicken nugget mac and cheese combo can be modified to better fit your preferences. For example, sauces like Bold BBQ or Bayou Buffalo are great replacements for the Sweet Heat sauce. Popeyes even has a series of wing sauces, including Sweet N' Smoky Chipotle, Honey Lemon Pepper, and Roasted Garlic Parmesan, that are also delicious options.

Furthermore, the combo is perfect for meat lovers and anyone with a big appetite who wants a bit more out of their side dish. I personally love getting a small order of chicken nuggets, adding them to my mac and cheese, and then getting a few Popeyes' chicken wings when I'm in need of as much chicken as humanly possible.