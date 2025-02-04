Nerds And Shaboozey Light Up Super Bowl Screens With The Happiest, Most Colorful Ad Yet
Nerds Gummy Clusters will be making its return to the Super Bowl this year, this time giving the big game a colorful addition to its lineup of legendary commercials. With the help of country music star Shaboozey, Nerds paints Bourbon Street — the famous street near the stadium where Super Bowl LIX will take place — in a rainbow of colors as the Nerds Gummy itself plays the trumpet alongside a marching band. Throughout the advertisement for the highly successful and beloved Nerds-branded candy, Shaboozey offers his rendition of the classic Louis Armstrong song "What a Wonderful World" as he witnesses the power of Nerds Gummy Clusters.
This comes after a teaser for the advertisement released on January 27. That teaser, which also featured Shaboozey, followed a similar theme of Nerds brightening up the world around them upon the first bite. However, the scale is much grander in the proper 30-second commercial, showing off one of the most famous areas in New Orleans, Louisiana — one of the greatest food cities on Earth.
Nerds Gummy Clusters are on a roll at the Big Game
2025 marks the second year Nerds Gummy Clusters will get an ad spot during the Super Bowl. Last year's ad, which featured influencer Addison Rae, finished in the middle of the pack in our ranking of each commercial that Super Bowl LVIII had to offer. While it remains to be seen how this year's Nerds ad compares to the competition, it does highlight the colorful, flavorful nature of the candy super well.
In the press release for the advertisement, Shaboozey expressed his appreciation for the snack, stating, "Nerds Gummy Clusters candy are just like my music — a chart-topping and truly different, exciting experience that brings people together in the best way... I couldn't pass up the chance to star in the Big Game spot alongside an iconic brand and Nerds Gummy."
As part of the popular candy's synergy with this year's Super Bowl and the NFL season at large, Nerds recently released two 'rival' flavors –- Grape Strawberry Blitz and Berry Punch Rush — and pit them against each other in homage to the many great sports rivalries. Alongside the flavors, the company has been promoting the Make the Rivalry Sweeter Sweepstakes and will continue to do so until it comes to an end on March 1.