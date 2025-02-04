Nerds And Shaboozey Light Up Super Bowl Screens With The Happiest, Most Colorful Ad Yet

2025 marks the second year Nerds Gummy Clusters will get an ad spot during the Super Bowl. Last year's ad, which featured influencer Addison Rae, finished in the middle of the pack in our ranking of each commercial that Super Bowl LVIII had to offer. While it remains to be seen how this year's Nerds ad compares to the competition, it does highlight the colorful, flavorful nature of the candy super well.

In the press release for the advertisement, Shaboozey expressed his appreciation for the snack, stating, "Nerds Gummy Clusters candy are just like my music — a chart-topping and truly different, exciting experience that brings people together in the best way... I couldn't pass up the chance to star in the Big Game spot alongside an iconic brand and Nerds Gummy."

As part of the popular candy's synergy with this year's Super Bowl and the NFL season at large, Nerds recently released two 'rival' flavors –- Grape Strawberry Blitz and Berry Punch Rush — and pit them against each other in homage to the many great sports rivalries. Alongside the flavors, the company has been promoting the Make the Rivalry Sweeter Sweepstakes and will continue to do so until it comes to an end on March 1.