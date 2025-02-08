How To Make A DIY Burger King Italian Crispy Chicken Sandwich

With the amount of variety in Burger King's menu, you can truly have it your way with whatever burger, chicken, or fish sandwich you want. And don't forget about its extra sides like onion rings (which, to be honest, we don't love) and mozzarella fries (essentially the same as mozzarella sticks, just a bit thinner and longer to more closely resemble its chicken fries.)

TikTok has been an outlet for people to share their genius (and often outlandish) fast food DIY combinations. Burger King has been no exception to this. So, if you're craving some Italian with the price and convenience of fast food, this secret menu sandwich might be the new combination you're looking for. It involves creating your own chicken parmesan sandwich with either Burger King's Original Chicken Sandwich, a Chicken Jr., or a Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich. To complete the chicken parmesan sandwich, add a few mozzarella fries on top and then pour marinara sauce on everything.