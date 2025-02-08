How To Make A DIY Burger King Italian Crispy Chicken Sandwich
With the amount of variety in Burger King's menu, you can truly have it your way with whatever burger, chicken, or fish sandwich you want. And don't forget about its extra sides like onion rings (which, to be honest, we don't love) and mozzarella fries (essentially the same as mozzarella sticks, just a bit thinner and longer to more closely resemble its chicken fries.)
TikTok has been an outlet for people to share their genius (and often outlandish) fast food DIY combinations. Burger King has been no exception to this. So, if you're craving some Italian with the price and convenience of fast food, this secret menu sandwich might be the new combination you're looking for. It involves creating your own chicken parmesan sandwich with either Burger King's Original Chicken Sandwich, a Chicken Jr., or a Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich. To complete the chicken parmesan sandwich, add a few mozzarella fries on top and then pour marinara sauce on everything.
@hasaneats
How you can customize it
There are certain ways to adjust this DIY sandwich to your liking. Burger King's chicken sandwiches usually come with a combination of lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, or its special Savory Royal Sauce. The Original Chicken Sandwich and Chicken Jr. have lettuce and mayonnaise while the Royal Crispy Chicken adds tomato and the Savory Royal Sauce.
You can remove the lettuce and mayo and make this a strict chicken parmesan with just the bread, crispy chicken patty, mozzarella sticks, and marinara sauce or keep them on for extra flavor and texture. You could also add bacon and swiss cheese (for reasons that should be obvious). If you're looking to spice up your makeshift chicken parm, you can opt for the Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken filet.
If this DIY sandwich sounds familiar, it's because Burger King actually had a chicken parmesan sandwich without the mozzarella fries in 2022 called the Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich. If you enjoyed the original chicken parmesan sandwich and you're waiting for it to return, this sandwich should easily satisfy that craving in the meantime.