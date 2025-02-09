How An Ancient Roman Wine Survived For 2,000 Years

In 2019, a family in the small town of Carmona, Spain made a surprising discovery while renovating their home: They found an Ancient Roman tomb. Archaeologists soon started excavating and were excited about studying the well-preserved site which turned out to be the mausoleum of a wealthy family that held the remains of six people. But no one expected that along with urns, jewelry, fabrics, and perfume, the team would find the oldest surviving wine (still in liquid form) in the world, dated to the first century A.D.

How did the wine survive for this long? Archaeologists believe that it's due to the tomb's near perfect condition. It seems as if, once the last individual was buried, the tomb was sealed and never reopened. This limited the amount of oxygen that entered the site, helping to preserve its contents, including the ancient wine. The relatively cold temperature of the tomb might have also aided in slowing down the decay of the wine.

Another factor that might explain this discovery is that the urn that contained the wine was tightly closed. This would have helped minimize the amount of evaporation that took place over the centuries. Thanks to all these factors, even though it was oxidized, the wine managed to survive for an impressive amount of time.