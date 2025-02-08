Don't Throw Out Those Plastic Bread Tags — Here's A Hack To Reuse Them Instead

Be honest — you probably haven't spent much time pondering the little plastic tags that seal our bread bags shut, right? If you're like me, maybe you haven't even noticed that they come in different colors (which are meant to indicate freshness, if you're not in the know). These tags can do so much more than keep your bread fresh, though, which means you could save them for reuse and prevent them from joining the heaps of plastic already in the landfill. Let's take a look at one hack that repurposes these simple squares into a surprisingly versatile kitchen tool.

First up: cleaning. Have you ever accidentally dropped some melted caramel or cake mix on your counter only for it to harden in the two seconds that it takes you to grab a paper towel? You're then left with a stubborn, crusty splotch that you have to painstakingly rub away or scratch off with your nail, hoping you don't break it. Good news — a bread tag can work as a tiny but sturdy scraper that will help you get those drips and drops right off the counter, no nail damage required. You can clean hard-to-reach places with a bread tag too, like small crevices between your countertop and stove or spaces in and around your microwave.