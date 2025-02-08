Don't Throw Out Those Plastic Bread Tags — Here's A Hack To Reuse Them Instead
Be honest — you probably haven't spent much time pondering the little plastic tags that seal our bread bags shut, right? If you're like me, maybe you haven't even noticed that they come in different colors (which are meant to indicate freshness, if you're not in the know). These tags can do so much more than keep your bread fresh, though, which means you could save them for reuse and prevent them from joining the heaps of plastic already in the landfill. Let's take a look at one hack that repurposes these simple squares into a surprisingly versatile kitchen tool.
First up: cleaning. Have you ever accidentally dropped some melted caramel or cake mix on your counter only for it to harden in the two seconds that it takes you to grab a paper towel? You're then left with a stubborn, crusty splotch that you have to painstakingly rub away or scratch off with your nail, hoping you don't break it. Good news — a bread tag can work as a tiny but sturdy scraper that will help you get those drips and drops right off the counter, no nail damage required. You can clean hard-to-reach places with a bread tag too, like small crevices between your countertop and stove or spaces in and around your microwave.
Bread tags as an organizational kitchen tool
Done cleaning? Now you can use your bread tags to help organize your kitchen space. If you have a lot of kitchen appliances with a ton of crisscrossing wires, you can label the cords with different bread tags to keep them separate and tidy. Want to hang some aesthetic fairy lights around your kitchen window? Bread tags help keep them in place. You can even bust out bread tags during a party and place them on wine glass stems so your guests can keep track of their drinks. If you have twist ties instead of bread tags, you can also use these to secure wires or even hang up small or lightweight items like measuring cups, freeing up cabinet space.
Once you've used your bread tag to its fullest, you don't have to chuck it in the trash, either. Some bread bag tags are recyclable, so you can toss them into recycling right alongside your peanut butter jars and takeout containers. You can even donate your bread tags to the charity Danielle Cares for Chairs, which recycles bread tags for you and uses the money to buy wheelchairs for those in need. Talk about getting the most out of your loaf.