Frosting An Ombre Cake Isn't As Complicated As You Think

There's a cake out there for everyone: connoisseurs and home bakers alike. If you're on the baking side, you probably know that there are cake recipes for every skill level, so you'll never run out of recipes to try. But, every now and then, we all get that itch for something more — a more interesting cake to eat, a more show-stopping centerpiece to bake. If you don't want to go to all of the effort to make a truly elaborate cake, ombre frosting is an easy way to gussy up a cake without too much difficulty.

Ombre frosting creates a stunning look, with a smooth gradient between colors resulting in a cake that people can't take their eyes off. Despite its relative ease, you might struggle to nail a good gradient if you don't know what you're doing. Here's a simple method that might help.

First, whip up your buttercream frosting (or any other frosting that you can add food coloring to). Next, separate the frosting into three bowls. Dye your first bowl one color, your second bowl another color, and then put a 50/50 mix of both colors into the third bowl. Mix each bowl so the color is even throughout. Start frosting your cake from the base with the first solid color, then put your 50/50 transition color in the middle, and finally frost the top with the second solid color. Smooth it out, and you're done!