Harry And Sally Meet Again For Hellmann's 2025 Super Bowl Ad

Ever watched "When Harry Met Sally" with your mom and squirmed in discomfort as Sally faked an orgasm in the middle of Katz's Deli? Well, then you might want to avoid watching the upcoming Super Bowl with her. For its commercial set to air during this year's Super Bowl, Hellmann's — which has a history of successful Super Bowl commercials — reimagined one of the most famous scenes from the 1989 film. In the original version, Sally (Meg Ryan) fakes an orgasm in the middle of a packed Katz's Deli to prove a point to Harry (Bill Crystal). But this time around, it isn't fake.

In the Hellmann's commercial, the two find themselves seated in the restaurant, and Sally tells Harry she's disappointed in her sandwich. She grabs a pearly white bottle of Hellmann's mayonnaise off the table, lathers a helping on the sandwich bread, takes another bite, and (thanks to the mayonnaise) a series of intense moans ring throughout the deli. After multiple slaps on the table and even more awkward looks from fellow diners, the camera veers toward Sydney Sweeney, another movie star, who says to a server, "I'll have what she's having."