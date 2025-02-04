The Grocery Store Refrigerator Red Flag You Shouldn't Ignore

When you're not fighting for the last pumpkin pie on aisle three or slowly creeping up the 20-mile-long weekend line at the checkout, grocery shopping can be a pretty pleasant experience. Every state has its most popular store, and whether you prefer Kroger or Aldi, there's no shame in secretly loving the solitude that comes with perusing the aisles for supplies. Finding our most trusted grocery store isn't just about cheaper prices or brands we love — it's also about the red flags (or lack thereof) that we see. Some are easy to brush off, like tiny parking lots or mispriced items, but other red flags you simply cannot ignore. If you see products in the refrigerated section that are dripping with condensation, leave immediately.

When normally frozen or refrigerated products are "sweating" while still inside coolers, it's a sign that the interior fridge temperature may be too warm. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), refrigerators should be kept at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and freezers should be kept at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. If a refrigerator is faulty, food temperatures can rise, putting those items in the "Temperature Danger Zone" and increasing the risk of foodborne illnesses. It's not unusual to see cold items "sweat" as you transport them home, but if it's "sweating" while still in the cooler, you can't trust that it's been properly stored.