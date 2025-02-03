What Makes Thai Coffee So Special?

Just as Thai food that's served in Thailand differs from Thai food that's served in America, Thai coffee is different depending on where you drink it. While Americans might use Thai coffee beans to brew a cappuccino or latte, there are two ways most Thai people enjoy Thai coffee. Gafae yen, Thailand's signature iced coffee, is perhaps the most well known. This sweet and creamy concoction is made with strong coffee and condensed milk. Sometimes, the likes of cardamom or sesame seeds are added for extra flavor. Compared to American iced coffee, which is often just black coffee poured over ice, gafae yen offers a rich and indulgent drinking experience. This is vital knowledge to have if you're one of the many people who drink iced coffee during all 12 months of the year.

Another popular Thai coffee is kafae boran. This drink involves ground coffee, sugar, and ground grains like rice or soybeans being placed inside a cotton filter. Boiling water is then poured into the filter, and the brewed coffee seeps through the fabric and into the mug below. The end result is an incredibly flavorful cup of coffee. (If you want to brew a similarly flavorful cup but don't have access to Thai coffee, try following these coffee brewing tips.) Of course, Thailand's ability to merge tradition with innovation means Thai coffee beans can be used to make coffee via any production method. However, if you want to enjoy Thai coffee at its most special, we suggest sipping on either a kafae boran or a gafae yen.