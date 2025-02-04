Louisiana is renowned for its food and culture, and it's easy to see why. The southern state is best known for being home to the Creole and Cajun cultures, both of which have blessed the world with their foods and recipes that are uniquely delicious and appetizing. However, while countless great things have come from the hands of chefs and restaurants who specialize in authentic Cajun and Creole foods, those homemade dishes are not the only valid way to enjoy the culture, food-wise. Most notably, one lesser-known company in Louisiana specializing in canned beans has captured the love and attention of many of the state's residents ever since 1918, when the company was first founded in Union, Louisiana.

The company in question is known as Blue Runner and has been deemed the best source of red beans by Southern Louisana natives. In fact, the beloved canned bean brand's take on Creole Cream Style Red Beans is critically acclaimed by many and considered a delicious base for home-cooked red beans. Because the homemade method of making the Louisiana favorite calls on the chef to do the tenuous task of soaking and red beans overnight, Blue Runner canned beans have proven to be monumental for cooks who love Cajun and Creole dishes.