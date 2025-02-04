Louisiana's Best-Kept Food Secret Is A Canned Bean Brand
Louisiana is renowned for its food and culture, and it's easy to see why. The southern state is best known for being home to the Creole and Cajun cultures, both of which have blessed the world with their foods and recipes that are uniquely delicious and appetizing. However, while countless great things have come from the hands of chefs and restaurants who specialize in authentic Cajun and Creole foods, those homemade dishes are not the only valid way to enjoy the culture, food-wise. Most notably, one lesser-known company in Louisiana specializing in canned beans has captured the love and attention of many of the state's residents ever since 1918, when the company was first founded in Union, Louisiana.
The company in question is known as Blue Runner and has been deemed the best source of red beans by Southern Louisana natives. In fact, the beloved canned bean brand's take on Creole Cream Style Red Beans is critically acclaimed by many and considered a delicious base for home-cooked red beans. Because the homemade method of making the Louisiana favorite calls on the chef to do the tenuous task of soaking and red beans overnight, Blue Runner canned beans have proven to be monumental for cooks who love Cajun and Creole dishes.
What makes Blue Runner's canned beans so special?
While it might be hard to believe that beans have moved so many people, it is the reality in Louisiana. Over the years, Blue Runner has become a staple canned food item within the pantries of Louisiana residents, and the company is still actively growing 106 years into existence. While Blue Runner's aforementioned Creole Cream Style Red Beans are their most popular product, they offer many more delicious canned items than that flavor. In fact, beyond their decision to begin selling dried beans in 2015, the company also sells canned meal bases for dishes like Creole jambalaya, seafood gumbo, and more authentic foods from the region.
Despite never making significant expansions outside of the state, visitors are likely to feel similar about the brand if they find themselves consuming some of their beloved Cajun red beans with rice. In fact, American Folk singer John Craigie, despite being a native of the West Coast, has joined Louisianans in being a devoted fan of Blue Runner, having talked about his love for the beans on stage at live shows in the past. It goes to show just how much the least expected foods can cultivate such a strong fanbase.