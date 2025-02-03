The Strange Retro Fantasy Video Game That Was Actually An Ad For Skittles

There are some pretty strange food commercials out there, many of which are now are buried deep in the recesses of the internet, either forgotten by time or purposely removed. We could never forget the iconic 2007 Starburst commercial with the "Little Lad Who Loves Berries And Cream," or the slew of wacky commercials with Macho Man Randy Savage promoting Slim Jims – but how many food brands can say that their crazy commercials inspired an entire video game? Believe it or not, the Skittles "Taste the Rainbow" commercials that aired on television in the late 90s and early 2000s inspired Simon & Schuster Senior Producer Elizabeth Braswell to create a dark fantasy video game.

Out there in the catalog of vintage video games, you'll find a semi-popular, third-person action/adventure game named "Darkened Skye," a fantasy story that served as a long-winded advertisement for Skittles candy. Mars, Inc., the parent company that owns Skittles, gave Simon & Schuster licensing rights not only to use M&M's candy as characters, but also to build an entire video game around Skittles. Skittles were on the decline in terms of popularity with demographics over 20 years old (though we at The Takeout would agree that Skittles make the cut for one of the best vending machine snacks), so Mars worked with Simon & Schuster to make an adult video game popular with the style of the time.