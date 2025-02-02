How To Thicken Vegan Buttercream Frosting In A Snap

Buttercream is a classic type of frosting, famed for its density, richness, and sweetness. You've probably made or tasted a cake, cupcake, or other sweet treat crowned with it before. Making a vegan version is easy as pie, too; you just need to sub out the dairy with non-dairy alternatives like hemp milk (my personal vote, since it's extra creamy). From there, it's just a matter of really nailing that thick texture of buttercream frosting. But how do you thicken your frosting up if it's too thin?

Here's an easy answer: If your buttercream looks a bit runny, all you need to do is add more powdered sugar. Mix it on a low speed with a hand or stand mixer to prevent extra air from making the icing too fluffy and to keep powdered sugar from exploding out of the bowl in a miniature blizzard. Sifting your powdered sugar beforehand helps it disperse more easily and prevents lumps, adding a delightfully silky texture and great body to the buttercream. Your finished product should be thick enough to stick to your spoon while still gliding easily over everything from vegan brownies to dairy- and egg-free wacky cakes.