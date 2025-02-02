How To Thicken Vegan Buttercream Frosting In A Snap
Buttercream is a classic type of frosting, famed for its density, richness, and sweetness. You've probably made or tasted a cake, cupcake, or other sweet treat crowned with it before. Making a vegan version is easy as pie, too; you just need to sub out the dairy with non-dairy alternatives like hemp milk (my personal vote, since it's extra creamy). From there, it's just a matter of really nailing that thick texture of buttercream frosting. But how do you thicken your frosting up if it's too thin?
Here's an easy answer: If your buttercream looks a bit runny, all you need to do is add more powdered sugar. Mix it on a low speed with a hand or stand mixer to prevent extra air from making the icing too fluffy and to keep powdered sugar from exploding out of the bowl in a miniature blizzard. Sifting your powdered sugar beforehand helps it disperse more easily and prevents lumps, adding a delightfully silky texture and great body to the buttercream. Your finished product should be thick enough to stick to your spoon while still gliding easily over everything from vegan brownies to dairy- and egg-free wacky cakes.
More texture tips for thick vegan frosting
While adding extra powdered sugar totally works, it may not be the ideal choice if your vegan buttercream already has a lot of sugar or it's destined for something like this perfect last-minute Valentine's Day cake (delicious, but already super sweet on its own). If you want to add some thickness to your buttercream frosting without extra sugar, you can instead add a bit of cornstarch. Almond or coconut flour works too, and you can use either without having to toast or cook them beforehand, though you may want to anyway to bring out some extra nuttiness. No dry ingredients on hand? No problem; vegan cream cheese works well too, and it adds a tasty tanginess.
For an even more luxurious texture, use a high-fat vegan butter, and don't worry about letting it get too warm before using it. Vegan butter that is just soft enough to cream in the sugar is better when you're going for a thick frosting over an airy one. And as a last little bonus tip, remember to use an offset spatula to apply a generous amount of frosting onto your treats of choice. Whatever you use your vegan buttercream on, you'll be sure to love it so much that you won't even miss the dairy.