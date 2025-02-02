The First Drive-Thru Fast Food Chain In Florida No Longer Exists

Milligan's Beefy Burgers didn't invent the drive-thru — Wendy's often claims that distinction — but it did pioneer the concept of drive-thru restaurants in Florida. With its first location in Jacksonville, Milligan's built its reputation on hearty burgers and efficient service. Milligan's was the kind of place where your order came in hot while your car stayed cool.

Unfortunately, Milligan's smaller operation was no match for the rise of fast-food juggernauts. As McDonald's and Burger King planted their golden arches and crown logos across the country, Milligan's wasn't able to compete with their economies of scale or advertising power. By 1974, its remaining locations had shuttered, and Florida's first drive-thru fast food chain became a nostalgic relic.

For Jacksonville locals who remember it, Milligan's stands as a reminder of the days when fast food felt more like a hometown treat. In a state now bustling with innovative restaurants and quirky food trends, Milligan's story underscores that the combination of good food, fast service, and local connections can hold its own against bigger competitors, even if only in the memory of former patrons.