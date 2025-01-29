The Genius Way To Make Frozen Dumplings Into An Even Heartier Meal

Dumpling soup begins with the broth, of course. No matter what kind you're making, start by sauteeing your aromatics. If you are putting together a basic chicken soup base, that means diced onion, carrot, and celery. For a pan-Asian-inspired experience for wontons and the like, you can start with chopped garlic and ginger. I also like to throw any spices in around this time to let them bloom in the hot oil so their flavor comes out.

Then, top off your pot with broth, stock, or water with jarred Better Than Bouillon, bring it all to a boil, and throw in your dumplings. Most dumplings only take a few minutes to cook. As a general rule of thumb, they will sink when initially introduced to the pot and will rise to the top when they are done cooking. Just wait for all the dumplings to float, and you will be ready to dig in.

If you still want a bit more oomph in your soup, you can wilt in some greens like spinach or kale in the last few minutes, and of course, don't forget to fully season your soup with salt and pepper. Using this method, you can make as many different dumpling soups as you can dream up.