The Genius Way To Make Frozen Dumplings Into An Even Heartier Meal
There is no shortage of dumplings in the world: comforting Polish potato dumplings, savory Korean mandu, magnificent Chinese soup dumplings called xiao long bao, and spicy Nepali momos. I could write a whole article just listing off all the varieties there are around the globe. But even with the dozens of different dumplings available, they are rarely the centerpiece of a meal. Sure, I usually get a side order of gyoza when I order teriyaki, and I often enjoy soup dumplings alongside a few other dishes at my favorite dim sum spot. But dumplings deserve to be the star in their own right!
In order to put these little parcels in the spotlight, all you need to do is throw them in a pot of bubbling broth. Turning your frozen dumplings into a big bowl of soup will make for a much more filling meal, as well as expand the possibilities for all of your dumpling dinners. Besides just making your dumplings that much heartier, soup is endlessly customizable, so you can make a whole new meal based on whatever tastes you are jonesing for. A fresh or frozen product will work here, and you can go the store-bought route or make your own if you're feeling ambitious.
Soup dumplings? No, dumpling soup!
Dumpling soup begins with the broth, of course. No matter what kind you're making, start by sauteeing your aromatics. If you are putting together a basic chicken soup base, that means diced onion, carrot, and celery. For a pan-Asian-inspired experience for wontons and the like, you can start with chopped garlic and ginger. I also like to throw any spices in around this time to let them bloom in the hot oil so their flavor comes out.
Then, top off your pot with broth, stock, or water with jarred Better Than Bouillon, bring it all to a boil, and throw in your dumplings. Most dumplings only take a few minutes to cook. As a general rule of thumb, they will sink when initially introduced to the pot and will rise to the top when they are done cooking. Just wait for all the dumplings to float, and you will be ready to dig in.
If you still want a bit more oomph in your soup, you can wilt in some greens like spinach or kale in the last few minutes, and of course, don't forget to fully season your soup with salt and pepper. Using this method, you can make as many different dumpling soups as you can dream up.