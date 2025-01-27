Stop Throwing Away A Useful Part Of Your Bread's Packaging

Bread clips aren't just there to hold the bag shut, they're also color coded to indicate which day of the week the bread was produced. But these often-ignored parts of bread packaging also have many others uses both in the kitchen and out. The little plastic bag closer can also close other bags in the kitchen beyond just bread. Use it to close the packaging of crackers, pasta, beans, rice, or other similar small pantry items. Gather the plastic, cellophane, or wax paper and simply wrap the opening like you would with a bread bag. Then, wrap the bread clip around the gathered packaging (some have better packaging for this than others). This will create a relatively airtight closure to keep the food fresh.

The clips can also be used as mini scrapers to help remove any stickers or labels glued onto glass, plastic, or metal containers. Have you ever tried to reuse a pasta sauce or pickle jar and had difficulty removing the label? It rips or comes off, leaving glue goo behind. The hard, flat edge of the bread clip works well to scrape that off the container. A bonus is that you can throw the clip away if it breaks, having already gotten additional value from it beyond the bread you've already eaten.