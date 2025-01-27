Stop Throwing Away A Useful Part Of Your Bread's Packaging
Bread clips aren't just there to hold the bag shut, they're also color coded to indicate which day of the week the bread was produced. But these often-ignored parts of bread packaging also have many others uses both in the kitchen and out. The little plastic bag closer can also close other bags in the kitchen beyond just bread. Use it to close the packaging of crackers, pasta, beans, rice, or other similar small pantry items. Gather the plastic, cellophane, or wax paper and simply wrap the opening like you would with a bread bag. Then, wrap the bread clip around the gathered packaging (some have better packaging for this than others). This will create a relatively airtight closure to keep the food fresh.
The clips can also be used as mini scrapers to help remove any stickers or labels glued onto glass, plastic, or metal containers. Have you ever tried to reuse a pasta sauce or pickle jar and had difficulty removing the label? It rips or comes off, leaving glue goo behind. The hard, flat edge of the bread clip works well to scrape that off the container. A bonus is that you can throw the clip away if it breaks, having already gotten additional value from it beyond the bread you've already eaten.
There are several uses for bread clips outside of the kitchen, as well
As organizers, bread clips can help you identify cords and the electronics they power. Grab a permanent marker to label the electronics plugged into a congested area of your desk, living room, etc. To start, place a clip on the cord corresponding to the device you want to identify. Now, attach a clip of the same color at the base of the cord, where it plugs into the power source. Label with the marker as needed. You can also use bread clips to keep wired earbuds untangled by winding the cord around the bread clip when not in use.
Bread clips can even fix an annoying but common flip-flop mishap. If you've ever had the bridge of a flip-flop free itself from its sole, you know how much of an inconvenience that can be. Repair the damaged sandal by threading the bridge back through the hole in the base. Then, underneath the sole, slide a bread clip around the bridge. The clip's flat plastic body will keep the bridge from slipping back through the hole. These are just a few uses for those tiny bread loaf package keepers. They can be used in food-related arts and crafts projects, for one.