The Bizarre Reason Snake Wine Can Bite You Back

Snake wine isn't the brand name of a boutique new wine, it's a drink often made by drowning a live snake in a bottle of rice wine. Snake wine is found primarily in Southern China and Southeast Asia (where you can also try snake pizza) and contains a venomous snake, usually a cobra or viper. The jar or container will have herbs and spices like ginseng and wolfberries added for flavor. The snake sits in the liquid (sometimes with other lizards, snakes, or scorpions) for months before it's ready to be drunk.

The alcohol does break down the snake's deadly venom, so that's not the risk in drinking snake wine. Instead, the risk involves getting bitten by the snake after it awakens and jumps out of the jar. There are some documented cases of people getting bit by a snake months after the wine jar was capped.

In 2022, a man got bitten by three snakes submerged in rice wine for a year. Another report from 2013 is of a woman being bitten after leaving her snake wine brew for three months. Even with the risk, people still seek out snake wine for its supposed medicinal properties. It's said to help treat rheumatoid arthritis, hair loss, and more.