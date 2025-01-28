Can You Make Apple Cider In An Instant Pot?

Apple cider is one of those beverages that gets really popular once autumn hits. It also enjoys some relevance straight through the winter months. While you should be careful if you're buying it unpasteurized from a farm stall, most store-bought ciders are totally safe and delicious to boot. Want to know something even better? You can make apple cider in your own kitchen on the stove. You could also let it simmer for hours in your slow cooker. Or, have you ever considered making apple cider in your Instant Pot? Is that even possible?

Yes, you can make apple cider in your Instant Pot, and it's so incredibly easy. Just gather all your ingredients including the apples, a peeled orange, brown sugar, and spices — like cloves and cinnamon sticks — and place them in your Instant Pot. Cover everything with water or apple juice, pop on the lid, and set the manual time to 15 minutes, with an additional 15 to slow-release the pressure. Then you can let your Instant Pot do its thing.

One nice thing about Instant Pot apple cider is that it will pasteurize the drink for you by getting it well above 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Strain the liquid and, once it's cooled to a mouth-friendly temperature, enjoy.