How to reheat leftover rolls in the air fryer

Whether you slather them with goat cheese and butter or serve them alongside Chinese food, there's nothing like tearing open a fresh-from-the-oven dinner roll. Making dinner rolls from scratch is relatively easy, even if you're a novice baker. But as tasty and versatile as they are, dinner rolls are one of those carbs that lose their appeal as they begin to cool and become leftovers. While you can warm them in the oven the next day, they tend to lose their texture in the reheating process, becoming dry and hard.

Enter the air fryer. If you're looking for a way to warm up leftover dinner rolls, an air fryer is where it's at. An air fryer works by circulating dry heat so food gets heated evenly. In the case of dinner rolls, reheating them in the air fryer ensures they get perfectly crispy on the outside and stay soft in the middle.