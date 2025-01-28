How To Reheat Leftover Rolls In The Air Fryer
Whether you slather them with goat cheese and butter or serve them alongside Chinese food, there's nothing like tearing open a fresh-from-the-oven dinner roll. Making dinner rolls from scratch is relatively easy, even if you're a novice baker. But as tasty and versatile as they are, dinner rolls are one of those carbs that lose their appeal as they begin to cool and become leftovers. While you can warm them in the oven the next day, they tend to lose their texture in the reheating process, becoming dry and hard.
Enter the air fryer. If you're looking for a way to warm up leftover dinner rolls, an air fryer is where it's at. An air fryer works by circulating dry heat so food gets heated evenly. In the case of dinner rolls, reheating them in the air fryer ensures they get perfectly crispy on the outside and stay soft in the middle.
How to reheat leftover rolls in the air fryer
When warming up your rolls in the air fryer, timing is everything. Heating your rolls at 325 Fahrenheit for around 3 minutes should suffice. However, timing may vary depending on the kind of rolls you're warming up. For example, if the rolls have been in the fridge, they may need more time to heat. You could even leave your rolls on the counter for a few minutes to warm before popping them in your air fryer.
To get perfectly crispy rolls, it's recommended that you always preheat your air fryer. Additionally, you'll want to space your rolls evenly without crowding the basket. This helps the air circulate more effectively and prevents the rolls from sticking together. Like any other food you cook in an air fryer, you should always flip it halfway through the cooking cycle -– especially if you're unsure about timing. This ensures that your rolls get heated evenly and don't overcook.