Does McDonald's Offer A Senior Discount?
McDonald's prices have risen considerably in the U.S., and a dollar just won't stretch as far as it did 20 or even 10 years ago, even despite the recently reprised McValue menu. With over 13,000 restaurants in these 50 states, McDonald's is surely a convenient choice, but if you're a senior citizen living on a fixed income, and every penny matters, you might not be able to splurge on that Big Mac and fries as often as you'd like. What would really make it easier to afford is if the burger chain offered a senior discount. Does it?
There is no blanket policy for senior discounts at McDonald's, but specific locations might independently offer some kind of price reduction for older customers. In 2021, over 90% of McDonald's locations around the world were franchisee-owned. Because such a large number of locations are independently run, the chain mostly leaves it up to the individual owners to decide what types of discounts to offer specific groups. If you want to find out if your location offers a senior discount, you can look up the phone number on McDonald's' website and give your local store a call.
What kind of senior discount can you expect?
Here's where you might end up disappointed. Rather than a percentage off your entire meal, McDonald's senior discounts typically amount to a cheaper beverage. Instead of paying $1 for a small cup of joe, you can expect to pay 80 cents. We know — it's not exactly the most generous offer, but hey, if coffee is part of your morning routine, 80 cents isn't bad. You can also find senior discounts on soda at some U.S. locations too, but not much more than a few cents in savings. There's no set minimum age for the senior discount either, though most owners opt for 55 or 60 years of age.
Also, this "lack-of-a-rule" further applies toward teachers and members of the military. Franchise owners can choose to apply discounts for these groups or not. One West Virginian franchisee opted to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day 2024 by offering a free Egg McMuffin and coffee or soft drink to educators with a valid school ID. The upside of it being at the franchisee's discretion is that business owners aren't eager to disappoint customers, especially over a few cents, so simply asking repeatedly if they offer a senior discount could be your ticket to a cheaper drink.