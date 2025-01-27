Does McDonald's Offer A Senior Discount?

McDonald's prices have risen considerably in the U.S., and a dollar just won't stretch as far as it did 20 or even 10 years ago, even despite the recently reprised McValue menu. With over 13,000 restaurants in these 50 states, McDonald's is surely a convenient choice, but if you're a senior citizen living on a fixed income, and every penny matters, you might not be able to splurge on that Big Mac and fries as often as you'd like. What would really make it easier to afford is if the burger chain offered a senior discount. Does it?

There is no blanket policy for senior discounts at McDonald's, but specific locations might independently offer some kind of price reduction for older customers. In 2021, over 90% of McDonald's locations around the world were franchisee-owned. Because such a large number of locations are independently run, the chain mostly leaves it up to the individual owners to decide what types of discounts to offer specific groups. If you want to find out if your location offers a senior discount, you can look up the phone number on McDonald's' website and give your local store a call.