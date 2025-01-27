What Is The Best Way To Add Corn To Your Cookies?

Does canned corn in your cookies sound like a culinary crime? Well put down those handcuffs, because the natural sweetness of corn is an underrated flavor for all kinds of desserts. I still remember driving across Montana a few summers back when I first came across sweet corn ice cream at a shop in Bozeman, and I have been chasing that high ever since.

There are dozens of ways corn can find its way into sweet confections: using whole kernels in corn pudding (or Indian pudding), corn meal in a cake batter, or even just snacking on the carnival-favorite caramel corn. The natural sugars in corn, like those extracted to make corn syrup, make the starchy crop a knock-out flavor in desserts, but you can't get that distinct taste from cornmeal alone. That's why cookbook author and host of the YouTube series Happy Baking, Erin Jeanne McDowell, swears by using freeze-dried corn powder to make one-of-a-kind corn cookies.

"Adding corn powder allows you to achieve a high level of corn flavor without adjusting the overall ratio of the recipe," McDowell told The Takeout. "For example, changing a shortbread cookie to be made with cornmeal would require more overall changes to the recipe to maintain the original texture than it would using a smaller amount of corn power." So corn powder is both easier to work with and more flavorful, sounds like a win-win. But why is this the case?

