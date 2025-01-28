The Chain Restaurant French Fries That Vegetarians Should Avoid

By virtue of their not eating meat, vegetarians likely keep a closer eye on ingredients than your average meat-eating diner. Thankfully most restaurants offer a number of vegetarian options, and if nothing else, french fries are typically a safe bet. At their most basic, fries are just potatoes that have been cooked in hot oil — but not every chain restaurant keeps it that simple. In fact, there's one major national chain where vegetarians — and by extension, vegans — should skip the french fries to avoid meat products.

At Buffalo Wild Wings, which is known for its 26 sauces and dry rubs and has over 1,300 restaurants in the U.S. (Texas and California have the most, at 124 and 100, respectively), the fries are made with the addition of beef shortening. In fact, a lot of items that most of us would assume to be vegetarian, like the potato wedges, onion rings, tots, and even its house-made tortilla chips, are fried in beef shortening, and so cannot claim to be meat-free products.