Why You Should Ditch Your Round Measuring Spoons

Whether you're outfitting your first home kitchen or upgrading old items that have been used so much the print is worn off, you'll want to make sure you have all the best kitchen utensils and tools for the job. A set of measuring spoons has to be on the list, but you might want to skip those classic round measuring spoons. Instead, consider upgrading to oblong or rectangular ones.

It's a simple but consequential fact that most of your round measuring spoons will not fit inside the mouth of spice jars. What happens when you're cruising along, putting together a carrot cake or Indian curry, and you come to the line of the recipe that instructs you to add a tablespoon of a dry, jarred ingredient? You have a round spoon whose well is too big for the opening, so you'll likely attempt to dump the ingredient out into the spoon. But that's a pain in the butt and messy to boot. Slimmer utensils, like this set of rectangular measuring spoons from Spring Chef, can slide in and out of narrow spice jars easily. After scooping, you can then handily level the spices back into the jar by scraping the flat side of a butter knife over the top of the spoon.