Why You Should Ditch Your Round Measuring Spoons
Whether you're outfitting your first home kitchen or upgrading old items that have been used so much the print is worn off, you'll want to make sure you have all the best kitchen utensils and tools for the job. A set of measuring spoons has to be on the list, but you might want to skip those classic round measuring spoons. Instead, consider upgrading to oblong or rectangular ones.
It's a simple but consequential fact that most of your round measuring spoons will not fit inside the mouth of spice jars. What happens when you're cruising along, putting together a carrot cake or Indian curry, and you come to the line of the recipe that instructs you to add a tablespoon of a dry, jarred ingredient? You have a round spoon whose well is too big for the opening, so you'll likely attempt to dump the ingredient out into the spoon. But that's a pain in the butt and messy to boot. Slimmer utensils, like this set of rectangular measuring spoons from Spring Chef, can slide in and out of narrow spice jars easily. After scooping, you can then handily level the spices back into the jar by scraping the flat side of a butter knife over the top of the spoon.
Other considerations when buying and using measuring spoons
If you're super wedded to the idea of round spoons because you appreciate how easy they are to use with liquids (like double-strength vanilla for your holiday baking), you can buy a dual-sided set. On these products, one end is oblong and the other side is rounded, so you can take your pick.
But it's not just about the shape of the spoons you have; it's also about how you store them. Consider how the spoons attach to each other, and make sure the ring or clip is user-friendly so you can quickly and easily separate the one you need. After all, when you're using a single spoon, isn't it annoying how all the rest dangle there, swinging to and fro? There's also the fact that if you're heavy-handed when pouring a liquid, it can dribble onto the other spoons. Now you now have extra items to wash that you didn't even use. Stackable magnetic measuring spoons are another option. With these, you can keep them on your fridge, organized by size, and ready to use — no rummaging in your utensil drawer for the right one.