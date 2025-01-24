Can You Freeze Ketchup (And Should You)?

Ketchup is one of the most versatile condiments around, as good for dipping fries as it is in a marinade. While some quibble over the best store-bought ketchup brands, others simply forego the supermarket and make their own at home. Whatever you choose to do, it might have crossed your mind to extend your ketchup's shelf life by freezing it, but can you?

Ketchup, whether store-bought or homemade, can absolutely be frozen (like many condiments, except those that contain dairy). Ketchup will actually keep indefinitely in the freezer, though as time goes by it might taste less and less flavorful. For the best possible quality, frozen ketchup should be used within six months, so be sure to label the container with the date.

If you were also wondering if you could freeze those McDonald's ketchup packets that come with your takeout burger and fries, the answer is yes — and they actually have a further use, besides eating. Once frozen, those little packets make great miniature ice packs for lunch boxes.