Why Does McDonald's Ketchup Taste So Good?

McDonald's ketchup owes its distinct taste to a simpler list of ingredients that lacks some of the added seasonings of other popular ketchup brands. This results in a ketchup that tastes like sweetened tomatoes, and not much else, because there's not much more to it than that.

Compare the ingredients in McDonald's ketchup to Heinz, one of the more popular ketchup brands. Both ketchups contain tomato concentrate from red ripe tomatoes, distilled vinegar, high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, salt, and other vaguely-worded natural flavors. For McDonald's, just a bit of water rounds out the ingredients list. But Heinz skips the water and achieves its own distinct flavor profile with onion powder and an unspecified spice.

Ketchup is a pretty basic condiment, and differences like these of just a few ingredients can have a sizable impact on the taste. Appropriately, McDonald's owes the stripped down tomato taste of its ketchup to a simple recipe.