Can You Freeze Fast Food Burritos?

Today, customers have their choice of fast food burritos, whether you prefer Chipotle or Qdoba, Moe's Southwest Grill, Taco John's, or perhaps the most ruthless of the chains in terms of menu slashing — Taco Bell (farewell quesarito, it was nice eating you). But have you ever wished you could make that tortilla-wrapped goodness last a little bit longer? Can you freeze them so that you can buy a half-dozen at a time, enjoy one the day you bring them home, and then spread out the others over the next month?

It's totally possible to freeze your fast food burritos, as it so happens. For the most part, they'll reheat with little loss of quality — provided you eat them within about three months (so you may want to slap the date on them before sticking them in the freezer). However, if you know you're going to be ordering the burritos for freezing purposes, you might want to leave off adding delicate ingredients like tomatoes or lettuce as those vegetables don't reheat well and can get soggy.