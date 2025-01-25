Can You Freeze Fast Food Burritos?
Today, customers have their choice of fast food burritos, whether you prefer Chipotle or Qdoba, Moe's Southwest Grill, Taco John's, or perhaps the most ruthless of the chains in terms of menu slashing — Taco Bell (farewell quesarito, it was nice eating you). But have you ever wished you could make that tortilla-wrapped goodness last a little bit longer? Can you freeze them so that you can buy a half-dozen at a time, enjoy one the day you bring them home, and then spread out the others over the next month?
It's totally possible to freeze your fast food burritos, as it so happens. For the most part, they'll reheat with little loss of quality — provided you eat them within about three months (so you may want to slap the date on them before sticking them in the freezer). However, if you know you're going to be ordering the burritos for freezing purposes, you might want to leave off adding delicate ingredients like tomatoes or lettuce as those vegetables don't reheat well and can get soggy.
Freezing your fast food burritos so they stay delicious
While you could just stick your fast food burritos in the freezer in their original packaging, it's not recommended. The freezing cold temperatures would easily penetrate through to the item, causing freezer burn and potentially warping the taste and texture. Instead, take some time to prep your burritos for the deep freeze by wrapping them first in plastic wrap or aluminum foil.
Individually wrapping them is also important if you're freezing more than one because it will prevent them from sticking together, saving you from needing to let them thaw before prying them apart when you only want to eat one. You can place all your wrapped burritos in a plastic freezer-safe zip-top bag if they're smaller ones like from Taco Bell. Otherwise, use individual plastic bags. Before you seal up the top of the bag, though, try and get out as much air as possible (air is the enemy in the freezer). If you have the tools, you could vacuum seal your burritos to ensure maximum freshness.
How to reheat your fast food burritos for max tastiness
A few weeks or months down the road, simply pull a burrito out of the freezer and let it thaw overnight in the fridge (you won't want to defrost it on your counter). Then, the next day, it'll be a breeze to reheat in the microwave for a few minutes. If you don't want to think that far ahead (or you're prone to midnight burrito cravings), you'll want to put it in the microwave, on the defrost setting, and let it go a bit longer (about 10 minutes or so, but feel free to experiment with the reheat times).
Whether you start from frozen or thawed, once it's initially heated through you can opt to eat it as-is or give it some texture with a second means of cooking. For a crispier exterior, give it a spin in the air fryer, oven, or toaster oven. Alternatively, you can brown it in a skillet or on a griddle. Want to refresh those grill marks? While you can absolutely put it on your outdoor grill, most people wouldn't want to take the time to fire it up just to reheat a burrito. If you have a panini press, on the other hand, that's a lot easier and quicker. If you really want a decadent treat, deep fry your burrito to give it the chimichanga treatment.