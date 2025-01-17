Budweiser's Super Bowl 2025 Teaser Promises Something 'Big'
Super Bowl LIX (that's 59 for those of us who aren't so well versed in Roman numerals) is approaching quickly, with football fan — not to mention non-fans who just like to throw a party and eat great snacks — eagerly awaiting Sunday, February 9th.
Advertisers, too, have been preparing to air the commercials that have cost them untold millions for a precious spot during the three to four hour live-cast. As expected, Budweiser is looking to make its mark by introducing a brand new ad featuring its famous mascots, the Budweiser Clydesdales, and it has given fans a very small peek at what they can expect to see.
The beer giant released a 15-second advertisement on X (formerly known as Twitter), headlining it with "Something 'BIG' is coming." We can only presume the "big" refers to the giant stallions and mares, which can weigh over a ton.
In the teaser, the camera pans past two of the company's Clydesdales before settling on the ears (naturally extending upwards, kind of like the raised arms of a touchdown signal) of a shorter horse, most likely a foal. And that's it. Other than the concluding text of "Coming Super Bowl LIX," and the background music of "Let Your Love Flow" by the Bellamy Brothers, we are left to anticipate the ad that Budweiser says will showcase the "grit, resilience, and dedication that make up the American spirit," per Adweek.
What's the Big deal?
The Budweiser Clydesdales have been featured in Super Bowl commercials for decades, but were first mascots for the brewery going back to 1933 when owner August A. Busch, Sr. received six of the horses from his sons. Ads featuring the horse hitch have famously made viewers laugh, smile with pride, and downright weep. Some of their most memorable Super Bowl commercials include 2002s "Kneeling at Ground Zero," which featured the Clydesdales traipsing through the snow to New York City to bow before the spot where the World Trade Center towers stood before 9/11; and 2013s "Brotherhood," which showcased "Hope," a foal and her trainer.
The upcoming Super Bowl commercial will be directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-award winning Henry Alex Rubin (best known for Murderball" and "Girl, Interrupted"), who will reportedly include Budweiser's infamous tagline, "This Bud's For You," which debuted in 1979 and briefly showed the Clydesdales. The country's most famous horse hitch doesn't just spend its time filming commercials; the group of ten makes appearances all over America for most of the year, traveling with its own team of handlers (who are kept busy, as these giants eat a lot), groomers, and Budweiser's other mascots from the animal kingdom: Dalmatians.