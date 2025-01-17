Budweiser's Super Bowl 2025 Teaser Promises Something 'Big'

Super Bowl LIX (that's 59 for those of us who aren't so well versed in Roman numerals) is approaching quickly, with football fan — not to mention non-fans who just like to throw a party and eat great snacks — eagerly awaiting Sunday, February 9th.

Advertisers, too, have been preparing to air the commercials that have cost them untold millions for a precious spot during the three to four hour live-cast. As expected, Budweiser is looking to make its mark by introducing a brand new ad featuring its famous mascots, the Budweiser Clydesdales, and it has given fans a very small peek at what they can expect to see.

The beer giant released a 15-second advertisement on X (formerly known as Twitter), headlining it with "Something 'BIG' is coming." We can only presume the "big" refers to the giant stallions and mares, which can weigh over a ton.

In the teaser, the camera pans past two of the company's Clydesdales before settling on the ears (naturally extending upwards, kind of like the raised arms of a touchdown signal) of a shorter horse, most likely a foal. And that's it. Other than the concluding text of "Coming Super Bowl LIX," and the background music of "Let Your Love Flow" by the Bellamy Brothers, we are left to anticipate the ad that Budweiser says will showcase the "grit, resilience, and dedication that make up the American spirit," per Adweek.