Every Flavor In Van Leeuwen's New Valentine's Day Ice Cream Line
Van Leeuwen ice cream is definitely our love language and our preferred Valentine's Day gift, if anyone is asking. The Brooklyn-based ice cream brand announced its release of five new Valentine's Day-themed flavors in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "We've cracked the code on love, and it looks a lot like ice cream," the post reads.
Van Leeuwen titled the line the Love Language Collection, with every flavor inspired by a different love language. Each of the five – physical touch, words of affirmation, receiving gifts, quality time, and acts of service — represents a different way in which a person prefers to receive and communicate love.
The flavor for "physical touch" is Hug Me Hazelnut Truffle, which features hazelnut ice cream with pieces of chocolate truffles. You're My Brown Sugar Cookie Butter (brown sugar ice cream swirled with cookie butter) is the flavor behind "words of affirmation." The flavor for "receiving gifts" is Chocolate Strawberry Surprise, which mixes sweet cream ice cream with strawberry jam and chocolate chips. Let's Hang Out S'more represents "quality time," and it combines sweet cream ice cream, chocolate pieces, graham crackers, and marshmallow swirls. Finally, the "acts of service" flavor is Blackberry Chip In, a blackberry sherbet dotted with chocolate chips.
The collection was released on the same day as the Instagram post. The new flavors are available at Kroger supermarkets and other stores owned by the chain.
No matter the flavor, Van Leeuwen makes great ice cream
Van Leeuwen — which began as a gourmet ice cream truck chugging around the streets of New York City in 2008 — has become a nationwide phenomenon. The brand champions eating ice cream for the sake of eating ice cream, with Honeycomb, Earl Grey Tea, and Mint Chip being some of its most popular flavors.
Though the Valentine's Day flavors use many ingredients associated with the holiday and look like they're going to be crowdpleasers, the brand is also known for its zany flavor drops. Van Leeuwen released a Kraft Mac and Cheese-flavored ice cream that was actually great. The company's pizza ice cream didn't taste quite like pizza, but its texture was still up to par.
Despite a dud here and there, The Takeout still named Van Leeuwen our absolute favorite vanilla ice cream brand, and The New York Times has also ranked it highly. In competition with longer-standing and farther-reaching names, Van Leeuwen still came out on top due to its French-style recipe, which includes extra egg yolks for a rich flavor and decadent texture.