Every Flavor In Van Leeuwen's New Valentine's Day Ice Cream Line

Van Leeuwen ice cream is definitely our love language and our preferred Valentine's Day gift, if anyone is asking. The Brooklyn-based ice cream brand announced its release of five new Valentine's Day-themed flavors in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "We've cracked the code on love, and it looks a lot like ice cream," the post reads.

Van Leeuwen titled the line the Love Language Collection, with every flavor inspired by a different love language. Each of the five – physical touch, words of affirmation, receiving gifts, quality time, and acts of service — represents a different way in which a person prefers to receive and communicate love.

The flavor for "physical touch" is Hug Me Hazelnut Truffle, which features hazelnut ice cream with pieces of chocolate truffles. You're My Brown Sugar Cookie Butter (brown sugar ice cream swirled with cookie butter) is the flavor behind "words of affirmation." The flavor for "receiving gifts" is Chocolate Strawberry Surprise, which mixes sweet cream ice cream with strawberry jam and chocolate chips. Let's Hang Out S'more represents "quality time," and it combines sweet cream ice cream, chocolate pieces, graham crackers, and marshmallow swirls. Finally, the "acts of service" flavor is Blackberry Chip In, a blackberry sherbet dotted with chocolate chips.

The collection was released on the same day as the Instagram post. The new flavors are available at Kroger supermarkets and other stores owned by the chain.