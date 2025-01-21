Brazil's 3-Ingredient Mocha Cola: Is It Worth A Try?
Leave it to international palates to expand the horizons of coffee. If you're tired of waiting in line at Starbucks but crave a big, sweet buzz, Brazil has you covered. Behold the mocha cola: iced coffee or a shot of espresso spiked with cola and chocolate milk. The specific combo of chocolate, milk, and espresso is the definition of mocha, so this flavor profile is authentic. As lovers of coffee, and needing an afternoon pick-me-up, we wanted to try the mocha cola for ourselves.
The three-ingredient drink became four ingredients, as we made our own chocolate milk using whole milk and a generous amount of chocolate syrup — enough so the chocolate flavor would stand up to the coffee and Coca-Cola. Once that's made, the rest of the recipe is equally easy: combine one part chocolate milk, one part cold brew, and two parts soda over ice and stir. Stirring helps the ingredients blend.
The resulting drink is delicious and great for people who want a strong spike of caffeine but like sweeter drinks. You'll taste the chocolate first, then the Coke. The soda provides just enough effervescence to make the drink feel light and bubbly. The coffee becomes an undercurrent, a hint of bitterness tying everything together. A mocha cola is so simple to make, so go ahead and try one in your own kitchen for a satisfying, caffeinated treat.
Other drinks to try if you like Brazilian mocha cola
The mocha cola's simple, buzzy recipe reminded this writer of a dearly beloved local variant: the Vincent Vega, served at must-visit breakfast and brunch café The Mission, which has three locations in San Diego, CA. The Vincent Vega (perhaps so named because it makes you feel like you drank an adrenaline shot?) is made from espresso, Coca-Cola, and vanilla syrup. Swapping the mocha cola's chocolate for vanilla and coffee for stronger espresso amps up the bitter coffee flavor. Consume a Vincent Vega first thing in the morning and you'll be wired for the day's adventures.
Many online commenters noted that the mocha cola is reminiscent of an egg cream, a popular drink in the Northeastern U.S. consisting of chocolate milk and seltzer. While that name may be confusing today, the original recipe for an egg cream did contain eggs and cream. Egg cream and mocha cola share a smooth chocolate flavor bolstered by carbonation.
Espresso and tonic is also currently in vogue. (Bear in mind, we are not recommending that one go a step further and try the abomination that is espresso and orange juice.) But tonic adds that level of fizziness brought by the mocha cola without adding extra calories. So if you want to have your caffeine with a fizzy twist but are watching your diet, try an espresso and tonic.