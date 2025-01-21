Brazil's 3-Ingredient Mocha Cola: Is It Worth A Try?

Leave it to international palates to expand the horizons of coffee. If you're tired of waiting in line at Starbucks but crave a big, sweet buzz, Brazil has you covered. Behold the mocha cola: iced coffee or a shot of espresso spiked with cola and chocolate milk. The specific combo of chocolate, milk, and espresso is the definition of mocha, so this flavor profile is authentic. As lovers of coffee, and needing an afternoon pick-me-up, we wanted to try the mocha cola for ourselves.

The three-ingredient drink became four ingredients, as we made our own chocolate milk using whole milk and a generous amount of chocolate syrup — enough so the chocolate flavor would stand up to the coffee and Coca-Cola. Once that's made, the rest of the recipe is equally easy: combine one part chocolate milk, one part cold brew, and two parts soda over ice and stir. Stirring helps the ingredients blend.

The resulting drink is delicious and great for people who want a strong spike of caffeine but like sweeter drinks. You'll taste the chocolate first, then the Coke. The soda provides just enough effervescence to make the drink feel light and bubbly. The coffee becomes an undercurrent, a hint of bitterness tying everything together. A mocha cola is so simple to make, so go ahead and try one in your own kitchen for a satisfying, caffeinated treat.