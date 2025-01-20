Is The Pricey Clase Azul Tequila Really Just A Scam In A Fancy Bottle?

The eye-catching, blue and white ceramic bottle containing Clase Azul Tequila Reposado beckons from the top shelf of the bar. Clase Azul is known for its iconic decanter — and notorious for being one of the most expensive tequila brands out there, leading tequila connoisseurs to debate if the drink inside is worth the price.

The primary dispute is that you're likely just absorbing the costs of manufacturing the bottle. Clase Azul prides itself on the decanter, calling it "our first icon" on its website. Clase Azul founder Arturo Lomeli spearheaded the design of the distinctive bottle after studying marketing and recognizing how unique packaging would help the fledgling brand stand out amidst the competition. The bottles are handmade, hand-decorated, and emblazoned with medallions in the Mexican town of Santa Maria Canchesda. Clase Azul manufacturing is now a booming business there, with support for artists and local culture leading to the brand establishing a charity, Fundaciòn Causa Azul. Supporting a thriving community of local artisans — including providing workers with two meals per day — at an independent company is surely a costly endeavor, so it's not surprising if some of those costs get passed on to the consumer.

The flagship Azul Reposado may be the best-known bottle, and for all the debate about its cost, it's on the lower side of the Clase Azul price range. Some limited edition tequilas, in their own distinguishable bottles, fetch $10,000 or more per bottle among collectors. Surprisingly, this brand seems to have dodged attempted thefts, like the robberies targeting Patron in Florida and in Texas.