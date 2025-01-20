Why You Really Shouldn't Freeze Truffles

Truffles are among the most expensive and luxurious ingredients on the planet. These subterranean fungi are notoriously difficult to cultivate, so many of them still come from the wild, harvested with the help of pigs or dogs who sniff them out. In addition, the most prized varietals — like French black truffles and Italian white truffles — have only a brief growing season. All of this makes for very high prices along with high demand.

Getting your hands on fresh truffles can feel like winning the lottery. Since you'll only experience fresh truffles at their absolute best if you eat them within two to three days, it's important to understand how to preserve them if you don't want to use them right away. Despite freezing often being an excellent preservation method, truffles are generally considered one of the foods you shouldn't freeze. When truffles are carelessly frozen and then thawed, moisture builds which causes the precious aroma to dissipate. You might be left with a flat, stale truffle that you paid a lot of money for.

Some people believe, however, that it is possible to freeze truffles if you take the right steps in keeping moisture out. To do this, wrap individual truffles very firmly in plastic wrap or foil and store them in an airtight container before freezing them for up to six months. Inevitably, though, the truffles won't be quite the same once they are thawed as when fresh. Fresh truffles are one the best examples of that secret and sought-after umami flavor; they smell earthy, even musky. They truly have a flavor unlike anything else, with some describing them as garlicky or oniony. Typically, white truffles are more pungent than black ones, but both can completely transform a simple plate of eggs or bowl of pasta into a Michelin-worthy dish. Rather than freeze them, try another method of preserving the precious flavor.