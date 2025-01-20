Why You Really Shouldn't Freeze Truffles
Truffles are among the most expensive and luxurious ingredients on the planet. These subterranean fungi are notoriously difficult to cultivate, so many of them still come from the wild, harvested with the help of pigs or dogs who sniff them out. In addition, the most prized varietals — like French black truffles and Italian white truffles — have only a brief growing season. All of this makes for very high prices along with high demand.
Getting your hands on fresh truffles can feel like winning the lottery. Since you'll only experience fresh truffles at their absolute best if you eat them within two to three days, it's important to understand how to preserve them if you don't want to use them right away. Despite freezing often being an excellent preservation method, truffles are generally considered one of the foods you shouldn't freeze. When truffles are carelessly frozen and then thawed, moisture builds which causes the precious aroma to dissipate. You might be left with a flat, stale truffle that you paid a lot of money for.
Some people believe, however, that it is possible to freeze truffles if you take the right steps in keeping moisture out. To do this, wrap individual truffles very firmly in plastic wrap or foil and store them in an airtight container before freezing them for up to six months. Inevitably, though, the truffles won't be quite the same once they are thawed as when fresh. Fresh truffles are one the best examples of that secret and sought-after umami flavor; they smell earthy, even musky. They truly have a flavor unlike anything else, with some describing them as garlicky or oniony. Typically, white truffles are more pungent than black ones, but both can completely transform a simple plate of eggs or bowl of pasta into a Michelin-worthy dish. Rather than freeze them, try another method of preserving the precious flavor.
Preserve truffles instead of freezing them
So, let's pretend for a moment that you are the lucky recipient of a large stash of fresh, seasonal truffles (or just one really big one). You've shaved as much as you can over endless plates of pastas, grilled steaks, risottos, and into creamy sauces — and you still have more. You can certainly preserve the rest without freezing them. A vacuum sealer is a great investment for saving truffles (and will probably cost you much less than the truffles themselves). It will remove all of the air from around the prized ingredient and keep out moisture. You can store the vacuum-sealed bags of truffles in the refrigerator.
Another option is to infuse fats with pieces or shavings of truffle. Whether it's a small bottle of olive oil or some rich butter, the fungi will infuse the fat with its enticing flavor and aroma. In fact, you've likely seen dozens of similar truffle-infused products in the supermarket, as truffles aren't just for fine dining anymore. In the case of butter, you can freeze it and thaw it out when you're ready to use it. You can also make truffle salt by storing the fungi (either a whole one, or grated pieces) in a container of salt. The condiment is great on popcorn, eggs, and meats.
Even cheese can be infused with truffle – simply place your favorite cheese in a container along with a little truffle. Just a tiny bit will permeate the dairy, leaving you with a delicious cheese for grilled cheeses or pizza. As for dessert, truffle-infused honey will change your culinary world. Try toasting some good bread and spreading it with mascarpone cheese. Top it with fresh raspberries, and drizzle with truffle honey for a wonderfully flavorful experience.