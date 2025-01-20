The 90's Batman-Themed McDonald's Burger Customers Still Dream About
The 90s and McDonald's go together like the original happy meal, peanut butter and jelly. This era and the fast-food giant were a pair that churned out great promotional value for movies and pop culture in general. Maybe it's the nostalgia talking, but the Boo Buckets and crafty (if not suspect) meal deals were all the rage. So much so that many of them had their own exciting commercials for kids back then, but are now a little cheesy as 90s commercials tend to be.
While many ideas have come and gone from McDonald's, we all have those throwback favorites we wish would reemerge and stay forever so we can enjoy them whenever we want. Take the 90s-era Batman craze, for example. In 1995, McDonald's focused on the infamous "Batman Forever" movie, starring Val Kilmer, Jim Carrey, and Tommy Lee Jones. While some (okay, most) will argue this wasn't the franchise's best "Batman" movie, the McDonald's Super Hero burger is a hit to be remembered.
What's so special about the Super Hero burger?
When you see "Super Hero" linked to a menu item like a burger, you're likely expecting it to exceed your expectations. Being that there are popular burgers on the McDonald's menu already, this one had to have been above and beyond, and it was. The Super Hero burger was available for the entire month "Batman Forever" was in theaters. This hefty sandwich had three hamburger patties, two types of cheese, and, to top it off, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
This fast-food burger might seem like a dream for those living on the edge. I was young at the time of its release, so I never got the privilege of ordering one, but if it were re-released today, I would definitely give it a go. Looking at videos and photos of the Super Hero burger, I think I'd quite enjoy it. Who knows, as Hollywood continues to hold on to the "Batman" franchise, McDonald's might get a little nostalgia and bring back this classic. Crazier things have happened!