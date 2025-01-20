The 90's Batman-Themed McDonald's Burger Customers Still Dream About

The 90s and McDonald's go together like the original happy meal, peanut butter and jelly. This era and the fast-food giant were a pair that churned out great promotional value for movies and pop culture in general. Maybe it's the nostalgia talking, but the Boo Buckets and crafty (if not suspect) meal deals were all the rage. So much so that many of them had their own exciting commercials for kids back then, but are now a little cheesy as 90s commercials tend to be.

While many ideas have come and gone from McDonald's, we all have those throwback favorites we wish would reemerge and stay forever so we can enjoy them whenever we want. Take the 90s-era Batman craze, for example. In 1995, McDonald's focused on the infamous "Batman Forever" movie, starring Val Kilmer, Jim Carrey, and Tommy Lee Jones. While some (okay, most) will argue this wasn't the franchise's best "Batman" movie, the McDonald's Super Hero burger is a hit to be remembered.