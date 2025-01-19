The State With Nearly Double The Pizza Hut Locations Of Any Other In The US
Since 1958, Pizza Hut has been a popular chain restaurant where you can get a pizza pie in a timely manner and at a decent price. It all started with two brothers, a $600 borrowed from their mother, and a dream to open a pizza parlor in Wichita, Kansas. Today, there are almost 20,000 locations worldwide. While that seems like small fries in the grand scheme of things, you'll also be shocked to know the division of the stores is very heavy-handed in one state.
Some U.S. states claim that pizza is their thing, and it's believable, but I don't typically associate the Longhorn State with this type of cuisine. Sure, steak, barbecue, and comfort food, but when it comes to Pizza Hut specifically, Texas outranks every other state with a whopping 717 locations. So why does Texas like Pizza Hut so much? Besides headquarters being located here, the state's size also matters.
Texas loves Pizza Hut
Texas is the second largest state in the U.S., so the space alone could contribute to the number of Pizza Hut locations, but it might have more to do with the fact that headquarters are based in Plano, Texas. Plano alone has a population of almost 300,000; apparently, the locals keep every location alive and well. Another reason could be the available space to develop more locations, whereas smaller states that deal with overcrowding may not have the opportunity.
Another reason is that Texas has nine "Pizza Hut Classic" locations in smaller communities. These locations hold on to the true nostalgia of what we remember Pizza Hut to be back in the day: checkered tablecloths, the classic Pizza Hut overhang lamps above each table, and other small experiences that make these spots special. Here's to hoping Pizza Hut returns the classic model to every location so we can channel our inner child again.