The State With Nearly Double The Pizza Hut Locations Of Any Other In The US

Since 1958, Pizza Hut has been a popular chain restaurant where you can get a pizza pie in a timely manner and at a decent price. It all started with two brothers, a $600 borrowed from their mother, and a dream to open a pizza parlor in Wichita, Kansas. Today, there are almost 20,000 locations worldwide. While that seems like small fries in the grand scheme of things, you'll also be shocked to know the division of the stores is very heavy-handed in one state.

Some U.S. states claim that pizza is their thing, and it's believable, but I don't typically associate the Longhorn State with this type of cuisine. Sure, steak, barbecue, and comfort food, but when it comes to Pizza Hut specifically, Texas outranks every other state with a whopping 717 locations. So why does Texas like Pizza Hut so much? Besides headquarters being located here, the state's size also matters.