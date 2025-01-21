11 Restaurant Chains That Have Fresh-Cut Fries On The Menu

If there is one food that unifies Americans, it is french fries. The dish might not have started out its life in the U.S. (fun fact, french fries are actually likely from Belgium), but today, there is no doubt it is an American classic now. And it is no surprise why they are everyone's favorite: Crispy and salty on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside, french fries go with everything, from burgers to pizza to hot dogs to chicken and steak. They are loved by the young, the old, the meat-eaters, the vegans, and everyone in between.

But while french fries are loved by almost everyone, not everyone agrees on how they are best-served. Some people prefer McDonald's fries, for example, which are cooked from frozen. But plenty of consumers would rather opt for fresh french fries, which have been sliced, washed, seasoned, and fried in-house all so you can enjoy them fresh. This is more labor-intensive for many restaurants and fast-food chains, but it often pays off in taste and people's enjoyment of them.

While, like McDonald's, plenty of fast-food chains opt to cook their fries from frozen, there are also quite a few options out there for diners who are in the pursuit of fresh-cut only. Keep reading to find out where to find the freshest french fries in the fast-food industry, from In-N-Out Burger to Five Guys and beyond.